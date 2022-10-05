Just four scheduled games remain at Trojan Field, the exclusive home field of Dakota State University and Madison High School for more than a half-century. There is a remote possibility of a high school playoff game.
Both teams will move to a new field under construction north of the current facility. It will be an artificial turf surface that is intended in the long term to be DSU’s soccer home field. The current bleachers at Trojan Field will be moved to the new field in time for next August’s games.
Then a plan is in place to build a new football-only stadium between the current Trojan Field and the Madison Community Center, with an opening date scheduled for August 2024.
Fifty-plus years is a long time, but college and high school football have been played in Madison longer than that, at several locations.
- Flynn Field – Constructed at what was considered south of town, the “Madison Athletic Fields” included a baseball field, a football field and a running track. The complex was renamed Flynn Field in 1927 after Father Thomas Flynn died. The football field and track were on the north side of the grounds, where the softball fields are now, and included a grandstand on the north side and a dressing room on the east side.
- Washington Avenue and N.E. 8th Street – DSU’s home field used to be on the main campus, where Zimmerman Hall, Higbie Hall, the Lake County Museum and the Trojan Center are now. It also had a running track surrounding it, although there were mature trees growing in the space inside the track but out of bounds for the football field. The field gained notoriety when an all-female team representing DSU played there during World War II when most of the male students were serving their country.
- Van Eps Avenue and N.W. 1st Street – Madison High School used to be in the building now known as Heritage High Apartments, and the grounds to the north and east were used as a football field. We don’t have an accurate history of its use for competition, but scrimmages and games were definitely held there. The field was likely shorter than regulation, as the distance today between Van Eps and Blanche avenues is only about 90 yards or so.
- MHS and DSU practice fields – Both schools have practice fields along N.E. 11th Street that have been used for non-varsity games.
There has been great football played at all of these fields over the years, and we expect more great games at the new fields under construction.