Just four scheduled games remain at Trojan Field, the exclusive home field of Dakota State University and Madison High School for more than a half-century. There is a remote possibility of a high school playoff game.

Both teams will move to a new field under construction north of the current facility. It will be an artificial turf surface that is intended in the long term to be DSU’s soccer home field. The current bleachers at Trojan Field will be moved to the new field in time for next August’s games.