Letter to the editor May 14, 2023 May 14, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor, The Daily Leader:From “across the aisle,” we mourn the loss of Jerome Lammers, who led the House of Representatives back in the 1990s with stateman-like skills.It was my honor to work with him on a bill limiting abortion back in 1991 when I was in the Senate.A fellow Kiwanian, he will be missed at our Tuesday noon meetings.Gerry LangeMadison, May 11 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over near Ramona Jed's Safety Camp to raise awareness of farming risks GMACC celebrates third annual Madison Burger Brawl We’re very curious about Lake Preston fuel plant SBS CyberSecurity looks to the future with new ownership Wakonda resident sentenced for grant theft in Lake County 2 killed, 1 critically injured after South Dakota police chase at speeds over 100 mph ends in crash VFW Auxiliary OKs memberships Madison School Board approves budget hearing date Five trojans earn All-Conference honors Follow us Facebook Twitter