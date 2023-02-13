The K-12 standards/curriculum issue will be decided in April. Hillsdale College’s (Hillsdale, Mich.) product may already be a done deal. It’s my observation that S.D. professional educators have not been properly respected during this process of evaluation and hearings. Hillsdale promoters have not provided — nay, haven’t even tried to provide — acceptable answers to many specific concerns voiced by S.D. professional educators.
Since many concerns of S.D. professionals were ignored, it follows that business practices were skirted. Additional issues will likely continue to arise since the Hillsdale curriculum is really complicated. It is a much different animal from what our professionals are familiar with. Educators need answers to any and all concerns.
As one of the most worrisome known concerns, many age-inappropriate topics exist at several grade levels in the Hillsdale product.
Furthermore, a great many informational topics are scattered throughout mid-level and upper-level Hillsdale history standards. The sheer number of learning topics would overwhelm any single resource book that I’ve ever seen. Will each student in those grades get to carry more than one resource book for class and home? Or, on another track, is internet access a possible solution in connection with S.D.’s use of the Hillsdale curriculum? Professional educators and administrators need answers.
Finally, consider Gov. Noem’s desire and expectation that Hillsdale will serve to promote an improved attitude of patriotism among our students. Apparently, the past S.D. curriculum didn’t promote the love-your-country job well enough. Will someone tell us how Hillsdale curriculum is supposed to do this magic? Is it even desirable to think in those terms? In the mid-1930s, Joseph Goebbels designed and distributed communication materials that, using principles of psychology, were designed to generate patriotism and love of country. His efforts appear to have succeeded. But in the end, it didn’t turn out well.