Editor, The Daily Leader:

The K-12 standards/curriculum issue will be decided in April. Hillsdale College’s (Hillsdale, Mich.) product may already be a done deal. It’s my observation that S.D. professional educators have not been properly respected during this process of evaluation and hearings. Hillsdale promoters have not provided — nay, haven’t even tried to provide — acceptable answers to many specific concerns voiced by S.D. professional educators.