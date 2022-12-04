Some Lake County residents have noticed dead geese in the area, especially on frozen lakes and sloughs. Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is the cause.
Almost all of the diseased birds are snow geese and blues, while the remaining 10-20% are other fowl like Canada geese and ducks, according to South Dakota Conservation Officer Cody Symens. The dead birds were first noticed about three weeks ago along traditional migration flyways in Miner County. In some cases, the sick birds land looking for water and can’t fly again as they expire. In other cases, they will fall from the sky.
Bird flu is passed along by respiratory droplets. Human contraction is extremely low, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report no human cases in the country.
Symens said that no documented cases of infected pheasants have been recorded in South Dakota. Discovery of bird infections at processing plants have triggered mass killings of birds.
Removing the fallen dead birds in Lake County has been a challenge, as recent warmer weather has melted some of the snow and ice, and the birds on lakes are now frozen into the lake or slough ice.
If a fallen bird lands on your property, the state recommends using rubber gloves to bag the bird in a plastic bag and placing it in the garbage. If you’re worried that an apparently healthy bird may be infected, cooking at 165 degrees or more would kill the virus.
Avian influenza outbreaks are cyclical, with waves like this occurring every five years or so. Using caution is really the best we can do.