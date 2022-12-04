Some Lake County residents have noticed dead geese in the area, especially on frozen lakes and sloughs. Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is the cause.

Almost all of the diseased birds are snow geese and blues, while the remaining 10-20% are other fowl like Canada geese and ducks, according to South Dakota Conservation Officer Cody Symens. The dead birds were first noticed about three weeks ago along traditional migration flyways in Miner County. In some cases, the sick birds land looking for water and can’t fly again as they expire. In other cases, they will fall from the sky.