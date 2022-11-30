The Madison Cyber Labs building at Dakota State University has been recognized by both the North and South Dakota chapters of the American Institute of Architects, earning their Honor Award (see the Nov. 18 Daily Leader).
It’s the latest in a long history of architectural recognition for buildings at DSU.
The “MadLabs” building on the southwest corner of campus is a new structure where Lowry Hall – originally a dormitory — once stood. The nearly 40,000-sq.-ft. structure houses a number of research labs, in a wide range of fields, plus secured information technology infrastructure. It’s intended to be a flexible space, with research projects starting and evolving, and intended collaboration among different researchers. JLG Architects of Sioux Falls was the lead design firm.
The DSU campus has been a work in progress since the school’s founding in 1881. Some early structures were wood, but others were made of stone and are still being used today. In particular, East Hall, Beadle Hall and the Tunheim Classroom Building on the south side of campus are all beautiful buildings, having been restored and adapted to meet today’s educational needs. East Hall was originally a dormitory and is now a classroom and office building. The Tunheim building was a science and physical education building and later a performing arts space; it now houses advanced technology classrooms and offices. Beadle Hall retains much of its original design after renovations, and former Dean of the College of Liberal Arts Eric Johnson told us Beadle Hall is the oldest state building still used for its original purpose.
The Karl E. Mundt Library, just north of the MadLabs building, was also an award-winning architectural gem, being recognized in the early 1990s as the best architectural structure among all state buildings for the previous quarter century. Other buildings, such as the Habegar Science Center and the Trojan Center, have been beautiful structures from their inception through renovations.
We congratulate all those involved in the MadLabs design and construction, and we take a moment to recognize those who worked on other DSU buildings that help make the campus so successful.