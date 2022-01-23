Roughly $975 million is coming from the federal government to South Dakota as part of the federal coronavirus relief funding. Decisions on how to spend the money are now pending before the Legislature.
Gov. Kristi Noem outlined possible uses of the money, as well as amounts allocated to each use, in her budget address to the Legislature in early December.
The governor’s proposal would spend the bulk (more than 70%) of the money on water and sewer projects in the state, with the remainder going to broadband internet expansion, a tourism marketing project and emergency health services. There are other potential uses, and the rules from the federal government seem to be in flux a little bit also.
There are certainly needs around the state in water and sewer projects, and water infrastructure fits the concept that this once-in-a-lifetime largess should be spent on projects that will have long-term benefits. And investing in this type of infrastructure doesn’t commit additional state funds beyond the construction.
We don’t know how the governor’s staff decided on certain amounts for each of these, but we’d like to make a pitch for increasing the amount to be set aside on emergency health services. In her budget address, Noem recommended $37 million, just one-twentieth the amount spent on water and sewer projects.
We can confidently write that upgraded medical infrastructure also deserves funding. With the geographic health care in South Dakota shifting from small-town hospitals and clinics to the huge health-care systems in the bigger cities, we believe emergency care in rural parts of the state will need substantial assistance. In addition, telehealth infrastructure should be enhanced to allow people in rural areas to work with urban providers in nonemergency situations.
We recognize the challenge before the Legislature, especially the Joint Appropriations Committee, on divvying up the federal money. It’s tough work to allocate the funds wisely in a short period of time.
Even so, we believe our legislators would like to hear from constituents on what they believe are priorities. And improved emergency medical infrastructure just might be high on the list.