One of the best outdoor recreation areas in South Dakota will soon be full of activity. It’s time we started planning our own time there.
Lake Herman State Park is a prototype of what state parks should be. There are nature trails through native grasses and trees, access to Lake Herman for swimming, boating and fishing, playgrounds for kids, and campsites and cabins with amenities. It’s not a surprise the park fills up with visitors every summer.
The busiest times are weekends from Memorial Day to Labor Day. But we think weekdays in the summer, or any time the rest of the year, offer great experiences as well.
Fall and spring are beautiful seasons there, whether hiking, boating or even just driving a car through the scenic park. Trails are open nearly year-round, and we’ve seen cross country skiers enjoying it on beautiful winter days.
While Lake Herman State Park is about three miles from the city of Madison, it has a tight connection. In 1941, the city purchased 298 acres adjacent to Lake Herman with the idea of building an airport and park there. When the government decreed that the land was unsuitable for an airport, most of the land was sold. In 1946, 118 acres were donated to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks. The GF&P purchased two more tracts of land nearby to complete the current size of Lake Herman State Park at 227 acres. The city and the state park continue to try to figure out a way to build a recreational trail between the two.
We believe the cost of visiting or camping at Lake Herman is a great value. Let’s make it a point to spend time there this summer, taking advantage of this jewel in our back yard.