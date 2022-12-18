In the next couple of weeks, a small 16-word section of the military authorization bill will likely cause more United States Service academy graduates to live up to the commitment they made. It’s a good provision, and we hope it stays in the bill.

A little background: Part of receiving an appointment to West Point, The Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, Coast Guard Academy or Merchant Marine Academy is a commitment to immediately serve in active duty for five years. It makes sense – a graduate receives an extraordinary education, including officer training, as well as room and board, in exchange for pursuing the career they are trained for. We would expect most graduates would make a military career out of this huge opportunity.