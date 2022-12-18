In the next couple of weeks, a small 16-word section of the military authorization bill will likely cause more United States Service academy graduates to live up to the commitment they made. It’s a good provision, and we hope it stays in the bill.
A little background: Part of receiving an appointment to West Point, The Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, Coast Guard Academy or Merchant Marine Academy is a commitment to immediately serve in active duty for five years. It makes sense – a graduate receives an extraordinary education, including officer training, as well as room and board, in exchange for pursuing the career they are trained for. We would expect most graduates would make a military career out of this huge opportunity.
For some time, athletes have been allowed to serve only two active duty years, then pursue a professional athletic career. Perhaps most notable was David Robinson, who served two years in the Navy after graduating from the Naval Academy, but there were others. In recent years, the rules have been bent even further, and Navy graduate Keenan Reynolds (and quarterback) turned pro immediately after graduation. He was still required to serve his obligation, but after his professional athletic career is over.
We’ve never thought it was fair. Why professional athletes are somehow exempt from honoring their agreements doesn’t make sense. Playing pro football or basketball doesn’t seem to be such an important national interest that athletes should be treated differently. We understand some military officials thought it might be good publicity if its graduates were so notably featured on television, and perhaps would improve military recruitment overall. Maybe the exemption would help the football coaches at each academy recruit good athletes for its teams, by saying they could go pro right away after they are done playing for an academy.
We think athletes are already put up on a too-high pedestal just because they can perform a sport well. Some get out of legal troubles because they are good athletes. In addition, honor is honor. All academy attendees are bound together by the rigors of academy training and education. That tight bond is an intentional outcome for members of the military, that they are all part of something greater than their individual accomplishments. The good athletes shouldn’t be a separated group, for whom a pledge isn’t really a pledge.
All graduates should be bound by their common commitment.