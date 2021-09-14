We know South Dakota’s governor and much of the Legislature are opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and that position has great support among South Dakotans. That position is reflected in education attendance policies at both K-12 public schools and the state’s public universities, as COVID-19 vaccines are not required for staff or students.
While we admire the “freedom to choose” outlook, we think there may be a need someday to change the position, or at least modify it. We don’t yet know how serious the newest wave of COVID-19 infections will get, nor what damage it will do to the citizens, businesses and institutions in South Dakota.
The number of active cases in South Dakota has risen every single reporting day for more than two months, from a low of 146 active cases on June 29 to 7,263 active cases reported Tuesday morning. Intensive care units at hospitals have refilled with COVID-19 patients, and staff attending them are stretched to the limit.
Despite conspiracy theories, COVID-19 vaccinations have been proven safe and effective. At what point do we need to consider making vaccines required in more settings, just as we require vaccines for pertussis, polio, measles, mumps and rubella, in order to enter kindergarten in South Dakota?
If the number of active cases turns downward, heading back toward zero, there would be no need for a mandate. But what if the number approaches 10,000 active cases, or 20,000 active cases? What if too many teachers contract COVID-19 so that school classes need to be cancelled? Or if other important business and government functions can’t operate?
One compromise might be increased testing. Many businesses and organizations require vaccination OR a recent negative test. Others require different personal protection for those unvaccinated. Political leaders could live up to their promises of no vaccine mandates, but still improve the health of the state’s citizens.
We aren’t suggesting a change today. We’re suggesting those in authority keep an open mind for the future.