We’re glad to see the Lake Area Improvement Corporation program to improve the look of Madison’s downtown retail district is continuing again this year. Property owners and tenants would do well to take advantage of the matching program and update facades downtown.

The program was launched in 2021 and continued each year since. The goal is pretty simple: Improve the visual appearance and aesthetics of Madison’s downtown core. Generally, this would include the eight blocks bordered on the east and west by Van Eps and Harth avenues and on the north and south by N. 2nd Street and S. 2nd Street.