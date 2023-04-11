We’re glad to see the Lake Area Improvement Corporation program to improve the look of Madison’s downtown retail district is continuing again this year. Property owners and tenants would do well to take advantage of the matching program and update facades downtown.
The program was launched in 2021 and continued each year since. The goal is pretty simple: Improve the visual appearance and aesthetics of Madison’s downtown core. Generally, this would include the eight blocks bordered on the east and west by Van Eps and Harth avenues and on the north and south by N. 2nd Street and S. 2nd Street.
We consider the first few years of the program a big success. The properties that took advantage of the program look much better and enhance the overall look of downtown.
Downtown Madison is just a portion of Madison’s retail areas, but a very important one. Not only does the district provide important goods and services to residents and visitors, but it also collects sales tax and pays property taxes which help local governments and schools.
The downtown area also can make a positive impression when people come to visit, whether it’s a vacation, considering enrolling at Dakota State University or moving to Madison for work.
The terms of the grant are pretty simple also. The money can be used for facade materials and construction, windows and doors, awnings, signage, lighting and landscaping. The grant will match dollar-for-dollar investment made by the property owner or tenant, up to $5,000 per building. Work must be completed in a timely manner, although the LAIC has been very flexible about this when contractors or materials aren’t readily available.
We’d really like to see the momentum continue this year and in future years. Downtown is a key element of Madison’s future success.