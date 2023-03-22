The Madison City Commission is considering overnight parking restrictions downtown, which would ban parking on the four blocks of Egan Avenue between N. Second Street and S. Second Street from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Parking would still be allowed on the side streets, as well as three city-owned parking lots in that area (near Ameriprise Financial, near Foley’s Bar and adjacent to the city armory).
The primary reason for the ban is the difficulty in clearing snow downtown when cars are parked overnight. The business district is a high priority area for removing snow, and is usually cleared well before dawn when the streets are plowed. Cars parked diagonally on Egan Avenue causes substantial disruptions.
To a lesser degree, the ban would also help with street sweeping during non-winter months, as well as painting of crosswalks and parking lines.
Challenges with downtown parking has been discussed in Madison since horses were the primary form of transportation. Businesspersons want parking available near their stories or offices for convenience. Tenants in apartments would like parking nearby to avoid walking far. Workers at downtown businesses would like to park nearby for convenience.
There used to be parking meters on this stretch of downtown, not necessarily to collect much money, but to discourage people from parking in prime spots all day long, preventing shoppers from parking there. The meters were taken out to encourage more people to shop downtown. Overnight parking has been banned before as well.
The current proposal really would only effect those who live downtown and park there overnight. Bars are required to close at 2 p.m., so it’s not an unreasonable proposal to ask tenants to park in city lots, on side streets, or in very limited cases, in alleys behind the apartments.
On the other hand, we’d like to see an increase in traffic downtown to benefit current and potential new stores, restaurants and bars. We’d like to see more of the upstairs apartments improved to increase the number of people living downtown. We’d like to see more people enjoy downtown events such as Downtown Madtown concerts, Discover Madison Days, the Dakota State University parade and others.
Downtown Madison is an important asset for the city, and we’d like to see increased traffic there. No easy solutions for parking are obvious, but we’d encourage city planners (and consultants) tasked with improving downtown to keep working on improving parking.