The Madison City Commission is considering overnight parking restrictions downtown, which would ban parking on the four blocks of Egan Avenue between N. Second Street and S. Second Street from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Parking would still be allowed on the side streets, as well as three city-owned parking lots in that area (near Ameriprise Financial, near Foley’s Bar and adjacent to the city armory).

The primary reason for the ban is the difficulty in clearing snow downtown when cars are parked overnight. The business district is a high priority area for removing snow, and is usually cleared well before dawn when the streets are plowed. Cars parked diagonally on Egan Avenue causes substantial disruptions.