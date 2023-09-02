Rep. Dusty Johnson

August was a busy month! Every year, Congress has an extended “district work period.” It’s a time where members of Congress stop traveling back and forth to Washington and spend August in their home state to attend events or much-needed meetings, visit with constituents at fairs, sit down with business owners and community leaders, and host town halls.

This time in the state helps us hear firsthand what is happening in communities big and small. Some may see August as a break from Congress doing their work, but it is filled with important meetings across the state to connect with South Dakotans.