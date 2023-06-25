A recent study by Augustana University Professor David Sorenson on population growth in South Dakota points out a surge of people moving to the state. The findings were reported by South Dakota NewsWatch’s Stu Whitney.

The report asserts that more people are moving to South Dakota than leaving, and that women in South Dakota are giving birth at a higher rate than the national average. Overall, South Dakota grew more during the heart of the pandemic than 45 other states. If the trend continues, the state’s population could approach one million by 2030.