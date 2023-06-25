A recent study by Augustana University Professor David Sorenson on population growth in South Dakota points out a surge of people moving to the state. The findings were reported by South Dakota NewsWatch’s Stu Whitney.
The report asserts that more people are moving to South Dakota than leaving, and that women in South Dakota are giving birth at a higher rate than the national average. Overall, South Dakota grew more during the heart of the pandemic than 45 other states. If the trend continues, the state’s population could approach one million by 2030.
Naturally, we wonder about how these trends affect Madison and Lake County. It’s hard enough to forecast population growth for the state, and its even harder to forecast for our area. Why? Here are three notable reasons:
Annexation – Madison’s population has been very steady for more than a half-century because our city limits don’t change much. Until recently, new housing construction in Lake County has taken place outside the city’s boundaries, primarily near Lake Madison. New apartments near the hospital and large developments in the northeast part of Madison are the exceptions. Upcoming lake developments will count toward Lake County’s population, not Madison’s, even if people work and go to school in the city.
Dakota State University enrollment – College students living in student housing on campus are supposed to be counted as Madison residents, but they often aren’t. Many students, especially freshmen and sophomores, assume they are counted at their home with their parents. Other students – both on campus and off — simply choose not to submit census forms.
Future job growth in Madison – With record-low unemployment, we’re assuming population growth will occur simply to fill existing open positions. But that may be in the short term only. For longer-term growth, it may depend on what types of jobs will be added in Madison. Will they be cybersecurity jobs related to DSU? Will they be manufacturing jobs in our city’s industrial parks? Will they be in fields we haven’t thought of yet, like artificial intelligence? The answers to those questions could determine population growth, since each has distinct characteristics of commuting from nearby areas or working remotely.
We won’t even try to guess our future population in 2030. But we do think the characteristics of our local economy suggest that we’ll do as well or better as the rest of South Dakota over the rest of the decade.