Two former Dakota State University Trojans will be inducted into the new South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference Basketball Hall of Fame Wednesday afternoon (see Tuesday’s Daily Leader).
Cliff Anderson and Brett Schwartz are very deserving of the recognition. They were among the best players – and overall athletes – to ever play for DSU.
Anderson played at a time before specialization of athletes, as he competed in football, basketball, track & field and baseball. And he was good at them all. It seems impossible today to letter in four sports. The most we know of in recent years is a college athlete participating in two sports.
Anderson was All-Conference in basketball three times, and as a senior he averaged 29 points and 12 rebounds per game and scored over 40 points in a game four times. He was a four-year starter in football as a wide receiver. He was a three-year starter as a first baseman in baseball, hitting for a .320 average. He set a conference record in the high jump as a freshman.
After a brief pro basketball career shortened by injury, he returned to DSU as an assistant coach. A year later, he became DSU’s head coach, one of the youngest in the nation, and led the Trojans to their first winning records in a decade.
Schwartz’s name dominates the men’s basketball record book at Dakota State. He scored more than 2,500 points in his career, more than one-third more than anyone else in the school’s history. He grabbed more rebounds than anyone else in DSU men’s basketball history. He made more free throws than anyone else, and he had the second most steals in history. He was an NAIA honorable mention All-American in his senior year.
Schwartz is fifth on the all-time scoring list of any collegiate team in South Dakota at any level. He also played professional basketball briefly after Dakota State, playing in Ireland.
The SDIC Basketball Hall of Fame is new, co-founded by another DSU basketball great, Myron Moen. We would expect Moen to be inducted as well someday. While the conference doesn’t exist anymore, having ceased operations in 2000, it was an incredible intercollegiate conference for 83 years with schools such as Dakota Wesleyan, South Dakota Tech, Black Hills State, Northern State and Sioux Falls College, among others.
We congratulate Anderson and Schwartz on their well-deserved inductions into this new Hall of Fame.