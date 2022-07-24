Lake County is bursting with real estate developments this year, more in a single cluster than in many years.
Three substantial housing developments are occurring at Lake Madison and another is proposed for Brant Lake. An assisted living/independent living facility is under way just east of Madison Regional Health System. Each of them is in some process of getting approvals, and each is attracting questions from neighbors.
By and large, the development approval process is appropriate for our area. We have zoning regulations that must be followed, while other approvals are subject to votes by the city or county commission. The city’s process includes going through a planning commission first. There are other rules and approvals for certain projects, such as state of South Dakota approval for projects along state highways or those that would affect waterways.
Even so, there is flexibility built into the approval process, which has both advantages and disadvantages. Reasonable variances from codes can be approved, although we think too many projects are completed that aren’t in compliance with local codes.
We recognize there are different economic cycles that affect ebb and flow of developments and approvals. We remember parts of the 1980s when we were so desperate for positive economic development that most everything was approved. At other times, approvals have been more limited.
Regardless, elected officials need to keep their eye on one critical area: the long term. Real estate developments will last decades, maybe a century or more. Mistakes made in haste at the inception of the project could be very hard to undo after the buildings are in place. We need to keep in mind important considerations such as public safety, traffic, water drainage, effects on neighboring properties and potential environmental damage.
It’s easy to think of short-term effects when considering zoning variances or conditional-use permits. But our officials always need to think beyond the present to protect the longer term.