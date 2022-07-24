Purchase Access

Lake County is bursting with real estate developments this year, more in a single cluster than in many years.

Three substantial housing developments are occurring at Lake Madison and another is proposed for Brant Lake. An assisted living/independent living facility is under way just east of Madison Regional Health System. Each of them is in some process of getting approvals, and each is attracting questions from neighbors.