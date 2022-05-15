During all the daylight hours since Thursday’s storm, we’ve heard the constant hum of chainsaws.
Within minutes of when the storm passed, homeowners and others were cutting down broken trees or removing fallen trees from roadways, buildings or lawns.
There was certainly damage to structures throughout the county, but the biggest casualty appears to be trees. And it appears evergreens were the majority, perhaps because many of the deciduous trees hadn’t yet leafed out.
Driving around the city of Madison, trees and branches are lined up on curbs waiting for the city crews (or perhaps National Guard soldiers) to pick up. We’ve been impressed by how quickly people are working to clean up, and we know people from out of state who are amazed at our local spirit of “let’s get to work.”
But after it’s cleaned up, what’s next?
There will be gaps in lawns, parks, shelterbelts and other places throughout Lake County. In some cases, the winds took down dead trees that needed to come down, while in other cases, the fallen stock were healthy trees. We should start reforesting our area right away.
We can do it. Local tree nurseries have young replacement trees ready to go, as do some of the seasonal flower nurseries around Madison. The Lake County Conservation District can order shrubs and trees for very affordable prices. They are young and short (less than two feet tall) but only about $3 each. For shelterbelts, machine planting services are available, including equipment and labor — even fabric mulch and tree protectors with stakes.
The best news is the variety. We all know the emerald ash borer will soon be attacking ash trees, so we need to replace them with new types. We never know if other tree type will someday become vulnerable, so we should diversify our plantings. The Conservation District has 19 varieties of deciduous trees and eight varieties of conifers.
Let’s get started right away. Our new trees can start growing and it won’t be long before they will be just as useful and attractive as those that are gone.