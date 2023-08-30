Madison City Commissioners have started down the path of fully reconstructing Egan Ave. from N. 2nd St. to N. 9th St. Our last editorial described the history of this roadway, and today’s editorial takes a look at some of the design possibilities during the reconstruction.
Our first instinct is to propose widening the center boulevard back to its original width. It was a beautiful roadway and reminds some visitors of grand avenues in bigger cities. We could see park benches and flower beds up and down the avenue.
The original idea for people to park next to the boulevard never caught on, and for much of the roadway there is enough width for two cars, but passing is not allowed.
But vehicles have gotten so much bigger over the years, certainly since Egan Ave. was first paved, but even since it was constructed in its current condition in the late 1960s. Pickup trucks, especially, have gotten wider, longer and taller. So we propose a widening of the boulevard, but not to the previous width.
A key flaw with today’s Egan Ave. is drainage. Concrete gutters have been paved over during asphalt overlays, and the surface doesn’t slope properly. Full reconstruction should address slope and drainage, and new storm sewers under the street will help with flood control.
We think special attention should be paid to two particular parts of the street: next to Memorial Creek and next to Dakota State University.
Memorial Park is on the west side of Egan Ave. and has beautiful stone walls and vegetation. The creek goes under Egan Ave. to the southeast and intersects with private property. We’d like to see a final design that encourages pedestrians to cross between the two sections more easily and safely, even setting the stage for future recreational walkways both upstream and downstream from that point.
The part of Egan Ave. near Dakota State University should highlight, if possible, the two buildings that face the avenue. The award-winning Mundt Library and Archives, and the Madison DSU CyberLabs both deserve spotlighting, and perhaps even the parking area can be revamped to be more of a western gateway to the campus, much like the east end at Washington Ave.
We’d really like to see full community participation in the design of the reconstructed avenue, to make it the best it can be for churches, residences, downtown businesses and the university.