Madison City Commissioners have started down the path of fully reconstructing Egan Ave. from N. 2nd St. to N. 9th St. Our last editorial described the history of this roadway, and today’s editorial takes a look at some of the design possibilities during the reconstruction. 

Our first instinct is to propose widening the center boulevard back to its original width. It was a beautiful roadway and reminds some visitors of grand avenues in bigger cities. We could see park benches and flower beds up and down the avenue.