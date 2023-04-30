The imminent completion of the Lewis & Clark pipeline to Madison late this year or early in 2024 will feel like the finish line of an extraordinarily long marathon: Madison’s participation in the Lewis & Clark project began over 30 years ago, and we’ve paid our dues in both money and patience.
So while it may feel like the end, there are other decisions ahead for our city’s water future.
The Lewis & Clark system was constructed with a capacity of 44.19 million gallons per day, allocated among 20 members including cities and rural water systems. All the members had to estimate what their water needs would be far into the future, then make a huge financial commitment to secure their allocations.
Of course, the forecasts couldn’t be accurate, but we believe all members are satisfied with their commitments. If a member doesn’t use an allocation, it can be sold to another member system at a small markup.
Some cities underestimated their water needs by a lot, so they are thirsty for more. The original agreement allowed for members to add more allocation when the original 44-million-gallon system was complete. The expansion would allow the system to deliver a new capacity of 60 million gallons per day, and all 20 members – including Madison — agreed to participate in the expansion.
So that phase is in the works, even though three members — Madison, Sheldon and Sibley, Iowa — haven’t received their original allocation. But because of more federal funding, those three cities will soon be on line.
But there are more decisions to come. Considering the timeframe is so long to get the systems financed and built, cities are trying to look forward another 30-50 years. There are several water systems in various stages of discussion:
Lewis & Clark 2 – Since the original system is maxed out with the eventual expansion to 60 million gallons per day, officials have discussed a system that would essentially be a separate system with a different processing plant and different pipes.
Dakota Mainstem – This would be a system that would be like Lewis & Clark, probably with a plant near Chamberlain, but serve areas near Madison and northeast South Dakota. Should Madison consider this?
Western Dakota Regional Water – This system would use Missouri River water to supply cities in western South Dakota.
Water Investment in Northern South Dakota – This system would draw water out of the river near Mobridge to supply cities in the northern part of the state.
There’s another uncertainty on the horizon. Some western states like California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona are running out of water from the Colorado River and are eyeing the Missouri River for more water. The South Dakota Legislature has asked the Legislative Research Council to understand if out-of-state projects can cross borders and access the water.
It’s hard to predict the future so far out. But officials need to consider them anyway, and now is a good time to start the studies.