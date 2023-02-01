Editor, The Daily Leader:
Counties must use their power to enact ordinances to protect Lake County residents.
For over a year, through slick talk, promises, threats of eminent domain and low-ball one-time payments Summit Carbon Solutions has been convincing Lake County landowners to give up their landowner rights through permanent easement for a proposed extremely hazardous CO2 pipeline.
The CO2 in this pipeline will be compressed to 2100 psi. Compare that to the pressure in your car or truck tire at perhaps 15-40 psi. The main 24-inch pipeline runs south to north entirely through Lake County. A feeder line runs from the Ethanol Plant to the main line as it crosses low lying areas between Round Lake and Brant Lake.
All pipelines leak. A leak has the potential of contaminating the water and spreading through the low lying areas. If you live by Brant, Round or Lake Madison you should be concerned, and anyone living near any of the pipeline route could be seriously affected.
CO2 is an asphyxiant and is used in livestock processing plants to euthanize animals. Recently it is the product used to euthanize poultry due to bird flu with death occurring in 1-5 minutes.
As the CO2 escapes, it will first form an ice crystal plume and cloud, and then changes to an odorless, colorless low lying cloud. The cloud will kill humans, animals and plant life in its path. The pipeline shutoffs are approximately 20 miles apart. A huge amount of pressurized CO2 will escape even if the shutoffs are enabled quickly. Models and leaks indicate potential serious injury or death for up to 1 to 4 miles.
Affected persons will not be able to escape as fossil fuel vehicles will not run in a cloud of CO2, which would displace the oxygen from the engine. Counties do not have trained personnel or the equipment to deal with a CO2 pipeline leak. First responders will not be able to reach victims for help in time and may endanger their own lives. It will be a case of recovery, not rescue.
Federal regulations do not specify setbacks or siting. Even as you read this, PHMSA (Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration) is working on stronger CO2 pipe regulations due to the Satarsis Mississippi CO2 leak and disaster. Currently, the only federal specific CO2 pipe regulation is to require steel pipe. We should not be the guinea pigs for this project before there are even rules in place.
The PUC tells us it is the responsibility of County entities for ordinances to regulate siting, setbacks, depth requirements, damage to roads, waterways and other significant landowner and resident concerns.
This is the largest CO2 pipeline ever proposed and is using untested new technology. The permit is requested by an out of state for profit LLC that is hoping to cash in on over $1 billion in publicly funded tax credits for this dangerous boondoggle.
Affected landowners, residents and concerned citizens, please contact your local County Commissioners and Zoning and Planning Board. Our lives and livelihoods are at stake.
Betty Strom
Sioux Falls, Jan. 30
