The report of a 20-month task force on higher education in South Dakota was released this fall with excellent recommendations, but nothing earth-shattering. We believe that’s good.
The 2020 South Dakota Legislature passed Senate Bill 55, directing the Board of Regents to create a task force to study the operations and functions of the state’s six higher education institutions under the regents’ control. In general, the task force was to look for efficiencies among the universities in areas such as sharing administration, reducing redundancies, combining resources and reducing wasteful spending.
The committee met six times, with an additional 20 meetings for subcommittees. There were public input sessions, but not much was revealed until the report was ready to be presented.
The task force was clearly focused on the Legislature’s directive, producing 35 recommendations within the scope of its mission. The task force itself has no authority to act. Any action must be initiated by the Board of Regents, the Legislature or both.
We’ve read the 35 recommendations and the supporting thoughts behind them in the 68-page report. We can’t look into the minds of the legislators who proposed this, so we don’t know if the recommendations go too far or not far enough. But they make sense to us.
We’re glad there aren’t any crazy ideas in there, like closing institutions or making massive cuts in programs. We remember the “Master Plan” proposed in the early 1970s by the executive director of the regents, Dr. Richard Gibb, in which he proposed closing Dakota State College and Southern State College and making other radical changes. Only a portion of the Master Plan got anywhere.
Instead, there are few unexpected outcomes this year. Perhaps the most notable was to direct USD to stop offering its bachelor of nursing program in Rapid City. Both USD and SDSU have programs there, and Black Hills State offers an associate degree. The task force recommends combining them under SDSU’s authority.
Most of the other recommendations are intended to study other administrative combinations, centralized facilities management, a single-vendor food service provider, online teaching collaboration and so on. We consider all of them to be steps in the right direction, without wrecking things.
We hope the task force’s report is considering thoroughly and recommendations are pursued. Despite the good things going on in higher education, it’s an expensive process that needs as much efficiency as possible.
— Jon M. Hunter