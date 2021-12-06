The bipartisan infrastructure bill, debated for months and passed by Congress recently, will bring fresh water to Madison.
Regardless of what you think about the bill – a great investment in American infrastructure, or unbelievable deficit spending – it is a done deal, and money will be flowing to all sorts of entities all across the country.
We speculated a couple of weeks ago about how Madison might be affected by the bill, and now we know some more details. The first, and most noticeable, is the completion of the Lewis & Clark water system to bring Missouri River water to Madison, probably at least five years ahead of what was projected earlier this year.
The bill will bring about $145 million to Lewis & Clark, an amount that is already contractually owed the system by the federal government, but not yet appropriated. That money is a portion of nearly $900 million owed to all seven authorized projects, including Lewis & Clark. The money must be spent over the next five years and will bring the project “to the cusp of completion,” according to Lewis & Clark Executive Director Troy Larson.
“We’re very excited about it. We’re incredibly pleased,” Larson told the Daily Leader on Friday.
After a number of years when only a small amount has been appropriated, this amount will allow substantial completion. Local water systems (including Madison) and the three states involved (Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa) all paid their portion years ago.
Here’s how it might go for Madison: There are five sections on the line to Madison, and two have been completed already, part of the “wheeling” plan that allowed our city to get Big Sioux Rural Water as a temporary improvement before the real stuff comes later. Those completed sections include a segment from Benson Road in Sioux Falls to Crooks, and a segment that goes east and south from Madison about five miles.
In between, there is a 32-mile gap. Depending on funding, Lewis & Clark officials thought it might have to be broken into three segments, but the infrastructure bill will probably allow it to be built in either one or two projects.
Regardless, it will likely take two years or so, meaning Madison could get the award-winning water from the Vermillion treatment plant in late 2024.
We’ll be hearing more about this project in months to come and will likely see actual construction next year. It’s been a very long wait since Madison’s all-in commitment in 1993, and we’re excited about seeing the finish line.
— Jon M. Hunter