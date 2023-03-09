After reading Senator Casey Crabtree’s Legislative Report, I find it necessary to offer a rebuttal. I am also a proud South Dakotan who values hard work, the importance of honoring one’s word and caring for neighbors and the community at large. However, I have actually worked the land; I have dirt under my fingernails and callouses to prove it.
Following Senator Crabtree’s actions during the 2023 South Dakota State Legislature proceedings, I challenge his claim to a “conservative approach to government and support for agriculture and innovation.” By siding with out-of-state and foreign investors and big corporations promoting the building of CO2 pipelines, he turned his back on private landowners who built our state’s ag economy. Make no mistake, his vote made it evident that he picked pipelines to win and landowners to lose. South Dakota farmers have been innovative and successful for centuries without foreign or big money investors, so why do we need them now?
Senator Crabtree’s claim of looking out for rural communities is puzzling considering the false narrative he and his pipeline associates promote. Carbon capture sequestration is not a climate solution. It is a hoax.
Despite what we are led to believe, there is NO surplus of CO2 in the atmosphere in the Midwest. More money and increased energy will be required to extract, cool, liquefy, pump and bury the non-surplus CO2 than would be recovered from the supposed increased corn/ethanol production. Additional losses will include the cost of CO2 liquification and pipeline infrastructure as well as the forfeiture of functioning farmland for pipeline corridors. The depletion and pollution of our natural resources will be catastrophic. How does this truth fit into the argument of looking out for rural communities or preserving the American dream? The negative impact of carbon pipelines on our shared environment doesn’t just hurt ag producers, it hurts all of us. South Dakota’s agriculture economy cannot grow, or even exist without the protection of land, air and water. Nothing will.
Environmental legislation concerning carbon sequestration, which has not been proven or accurately modeled in the Midwest, is the result of investors seeking to make billions of dollars of profit. Instead of being a voice against out-of-state interests, Senator Crabtree has vigorously supported rather than opposed their false ideology. It is unfortunate that investors and legislators backing this doomed project do not employ mathematical environmental modeling skills, or for that matter, any common sense. If they did, the entire carbon sequestration deception would never have become a consideration.
Most ag producers know that instead of using carbon for sequestration, it could be used to grow food, feed, fodder and more. And, it could be done with minimal energy and infrastructure expenditures, would not require extraction and liquification of CO2, would accomplish better end results, and would not jeopardize the health and safety of any segment of our population.
If Senator Crabtree truly believes South Dakota land is a treasure and deserves respect and protections, he will rethink his position of supporting pipeline companies and work instead to protect landowners, the public and the environment. It’s what he swore to do when he took the oath of his office.