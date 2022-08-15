Two unrelated news items in the last few weeks seem to us as though they should be related.
On July 22, Gov. Kristi Noem wrote that the state of South Dakota closed fiscal year 2022 with a record-breaking $115.5 million surplus. This historic surplus was a combination of revenues unexpectedly being $72.3 million above what was adopted by the Legislature and the general fund budget for state government operations having expenses $43.2 million less than budgeted.
This past week, the nursing home in Armour announced it will close in October, with revenues from residents and reimbursements from Medicare unable to cover the costs of staff, food, utilities and other essentials.
Madison knows the feeling of losing a nursing home. Our city had been home to two licensed nursing homes from roughly 1960 until Golden Living Center closed in 2018. Bethel Lutheran Home remains open.
But Madison and Armour aren’t alone. According to the South Dakota Health Care Association, 10% of South Dakota’s nursing homes have closed in the last five years, also in cities like Huron, Mobridge, Tripp, Sioux Falls and Salem. The financial pressure applies to both for-profit nursing homes like Golden Living and non-profit organizations like Bethel.
We consider nursing homes as partially public institutions. There is tremendous demand for services for elderly who can’t take care of themselves, and governments help pay some of the expenses. To make ends meet, either revenue has to grow or expenses decline. To cut expenses at nursing homes probably would cause a sharp decline in quality of life for residents, or perhaps become dangerous.
Meanwhile, Gov. Noem wrote in July that she believes we should keep the budget surplus in reserves to prepare to weather any economic storm that may come our way, although she would also like to make key investments in education, health care, public safety and our state workforce.
All those investments are worthy. But we believe nursing homes — part of the health-care segment — need priority attention, and they need assistance now. The loss of nursing homes in recent years has already been hard on residents, their families and their communities. We don’t want to let the pain go on much longer.
Every seat in the Legislature is up for election in November as well as the governor’s position. Let’s ask our candidates about how they would like to respond to the South Dakota nursing home crisis.