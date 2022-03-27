We continue to believe Madison and Lake County should pursue more tree planting in the city, at the lake and on acreages and farms.
There’s no arguing the benefits: trees provide shade (often reducing air conditioning costs), prevent erosion, cuts down on wind to protect structures and animals, improve property values with their beauty and provide oxygen for the air. One tree alone does some good, but many trees provide extraordinary benefits.
We’ve written twice about the city of Madison producing a long-term forestation plan, to fill city parks and other public property, and replace trees cut down for necessary utility and infrastructure repair. While we still believe the city should do this, landowners can do a lot on their own.
The good news is that trees are available and ready to plant. Nurseries and stores have trees of many varieties and sizes, and we’ll see them more and more in coming weeks. With the right care, trees can be planted much of the year, with the best results in the spring and fall.
And they can be affordable. The Lake County Conservation District Office has small trees available for very low prices, as little as $2.75 each. Yes, they are only 14-18” tall, but they’ll grow to be beautiful trees. Colorado Blue Spruce are only $3.25. A row of trees or shelterbelt can be planted at a very reasonable cost.
The Conservation Office also provides tree planting services, although they’re mostly set up for shelterbelt planting with hundreds of trees. They also provide fabric mulch and tree protection services, as well.
The time is right for tree planting. Many of us will lose ash trees in coming years due to the emerald ash borer, and we’d like to have our replacement trees well on their way by the time we have to remove the ash trees.
Let’s make a community-wide effort to re-forest the city and county for the benefit of us all.