Because I believe that we are often allowed to have experiences that can help others in the future, I am writing my invitation and opinion in regards to two possible carbon dioxide pipelines built by Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC.
My invitation is to all S.D. citizens. My (and others) experience(s) with the process of the permitting of the Dakota Access Pipeline, as well as the construction and reclamation of DAPL, can be shared with you.
My partial opinion follows:
All three pipelines mentioned here are owned by private investors for private gain.
DAPL gave the impression that their oil pipeline would help keep gasoline prices down. It was proven that the price of oil is out of their hands — 2021 high price at the pump!
DAPL said technology is so advanced that oil spills would be minimal. There has already been an oil leak on my property in 2020 as well as many other leaks.
Summit is using the cover of “protecting the environment” as a convincing factor. Like DAPL, there are so many issues that will affect the environment, and Summit does not have the magic solution.
Summit and Navigator claim their pipelines will be safe. Pipelines are built by humans. Humans make mistakes. A leak of carbon dioxide would be dangerous for any animal or human in the area.
The carbon pipeline companies are promising to create a secure future for farming and ethanol. These are only words. In the big picture, this is not in their control.
Most landowners affected by the DAPL are sad to see additional pipelines coming to South Dakota. Many of the PUC conditions set for the construction and reclamation of the oil pipeline were ignored by the construction/reclamation crews crossing the state. Landowners, who care about their land, were involved with protecting their property as best as possible. Landowners across the state lost income, experienced health issues and spent countless hours trying to protect their property. Hopes, dreams and soil were destroyed.
Liability concerns are a serious issue for the landowners.
Why does an ethanol plant want its customers to experience destruction of cropland that produces corn? There are uses for carbon dioxide, so why stick it down deep in the ground? Is it actually for enhanced oil recovery or fracking? Will the carbon dioxide pipelines eventually be used to bring oil down from N.D.?
Today, landowners can say NO to survey permission, NO to generic easement agreements. The process of bringing a pipeline through our state is very complicated. No government entity will help the landowners while legislators fail to protect their own citizens.
My Bible reads in Psalms 118:8NIV: “It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in man.” This landowner stands on Christ, the solid rock. All other ground is sinking sand.
Peggy Hoogestraat
Chancellor, Jan. 19