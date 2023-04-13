The Executive Board of the South Dakota Legislature selected two topics to formally study over the rest of the year before the 2024 legislative session, and they are two topics that significantly affect Lake County. We’re very pleased to see them addressed.
The first is long-term care sustainability, and the other is county funding and mandated services.
There were 15 topics proposed for “summer studies” and the Executive Board, which is comprised of leadership and others from both the House and Senate, chose these two. There were certainly other topics that also deserved formal study, but these were at the top of the list.
Long-term care sustainability will address the financial squeeze on nursing homes and other senior care facilities in South Dakota. Fifteen South Dakota nursing homes have closed over five years, including seven in the past year, according to the South Dakota Health Care Association. The closings, often in smaller South Dakota communities, essentially shrink the capacity to care for an aging population which is growing as baby boomers are now in their 60s, 70s and 80s. Closings also negatively affect local economies as jobs and ancillary services are lost.
A nursing home in Madison was one of the closings over the last few years, and we certainly want to see the other (Bethel Lutheran Community) succeed. Bethel has extended its services to include assisted living, independent living and day care, but challenges still remain. The financial picture for nursing homes is complex, with state-supported Medicaid providing a substantial part of the revenue picture.
The other topic – county funding and mandated services – is also complex. While we often think of counties as stand-alone units, they are dovetailed with many state services and are required by state law to provide certain levels of service, including law enforcement, voting, property tax collection, drivers license registration and more.
We’ve written before about the back-and-forth of costs associated with law enforcement, particularly incarceration. Regional jails such as the Lake County Jail in Madison handle accused and convicted persons on a shorter-term basis (generally defined as less than a year, but usually much shorter), while the state penitentiary system handles long-term incarceration. Counties pay the costs of jails, and the state pays the costs of the penitentiaries. Depending on sentencing and paroles, the population and cost of both goes up and down.
In addition, a number of regional jails need substantial upgrades or complete replacement to accommodate safety of staff and prisoners, including the Lake County Jail.
We’re looking forward to following both summer studies as they meet and hope they provide excellent legislation proposals early next year.