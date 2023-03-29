South Dakota legislators did not override Gov. Kristi Noem’s veto of House Bill 1193, which would have adopted changes to the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC). This is a comprehensive set of laws governing commercial transactions in the United States. It is not a federal law, but a uniformly adopted state law. Uniformity is essential so that businesses in one state can transact with businesses in other states.

The proposed amendments, which are proposed to all states, can sometimes be laboriously detailed and, frankly, boring. The amendments proposed this year in the South Dakota Legislature totaled 117 pages.