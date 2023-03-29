South Dakota legislators did not override Gov. Kristi Noem’s veto of House Bill 1193, which would have adopted changes to the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC). This is a comprehensive set of laws governing commercial transactions in the United States. It is not a federal law, but a uniformly adopted state law. Uniformity is essential so that businesses in one state can transact with businesses in other states.
The proposed amendments, which are proposed to all states, can sometimes be laboriously detailed and, frankly, boring. The amendments proposed this year in the South Dakota Legislature totaled 117 pages.
The House of Representatives passed it 49-17 (74%) and the Senate passed it 24-9 (73%). Other states have adopted the amendments as well.
So it was a bit of a surprise when Noem vetoed the bill. The South Dakota Freedom Caucus, a highly conservative organization, sent thousands of emails to legislators, according to the Mitchell Republic newspaper. Noem has chosen to be associated nationally with far-right conservative organizations.
So what was in the bill that would cause Noem to veto it?
The governor’s veto letter said “HB 1193 adopts a definition of ‘money’ to specifically exclude cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, as well as other digital assets. At the same time, these UCC revisions include Central Bank Digital Currencies as money. By expressly excluding cryptocurrencies as money, it would become more difficult to use cryptocurrency. By needlessly limiting this freedom, HB 1193 would put South Dakota citizens at a business disadvantage.”
We disagree wholeheartedly.
A quick background on currency: Before the Civil War, the United States had many currencies, such as silver coins, paper money issued by states, even money issued by private banks. It was almost impossible to conduct business outside your own city, because you might be paid in “First National Bank bills” and those weren’t accepted in other cities or states. In 1863, the U.S. dollar became the sole currency in the United States, and it clearly unified the country. The U.S. economy has outshone other world economies ever since.
With the digital revolution, some entrepreneurs created something they call “currency,” but it’s really a digital ledger using blockchain technology. They have names like Bitcoin, Ethereum, ApeCoin, Pancake Swap and Alien Worlds. We saw a list with more than 800 different ledgers purporting to be currency. The value of each of them swings each day on speculative exchanges such as the scandal-ridden FTX.
Even if they were currencies, we don’t need hundreds or thousands of different ones. Money should be stable, and its value should be recognized universally. Imagine if you own a local store and sell a pair of pants for five Klevers. Your supplier doesn’t accept Klevers, so you need to exchange it for U.S. dollars. But the value of a Klever dropped in the last few hours to something smaller than what you thought you were getting when you sold the pants to a customer.
We need a common, stable, unified currency in the United States, and it should be backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. That’s what the amendment to the UCC would do, and that’s why legislators should pass it and the governor should sign it during the 2024 legislative session.