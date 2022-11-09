I dreamed about playing football on Trojan Field while I was in high school. Whenever the Trojans played a home game, I tried to be in the stands watching and just thinking, ‘I want to be on that field someday.’
Two things stopped that dream of mine: I was not the player I needed to be, and my ACT test score was not good.
So for me, it was off to USD/Springfield for two years. I was a member of the football team both years, as a player and a manager. During my freshman year, the Pointers played the Trojans at Springfield; the following year the Pointers played the Trojans at Trojan Field and I was the manage — the closest I got to playing on Trojan Field.
I transferred to Dakota State in the fall of 1976 to continue my college education. During my time at Madison, the Trojans ruled the SDIC. Teams in the old conference included Black Hills State, Dakota State, Dakota Wesleyan, Huron College, South Dakota Tech and USD/Springfield.
In my short time as a student at Dakota State, there were several great players who played on Trojan Field (too many to name). Most of these players who were on the teams during the mid- to late 1970s came from small rural towns in South Dakota and bordering towns in Minnesota and Iowa. Towns like Willow Lake, Hayti, Colman, Egan, Flandreau, Chester, Colton and Lake Benton, Minn., had players on the roster. Each player came with the same desire to be the best player and help Dakota State stay on top of the SDIC.
One of the best teams that I had the privilege to see on Saturday afternoons at Trojan Field was the 1977 team. They finished the season with a 10-0 record, sixth in the final NAIA poll, a fourth SDIC title in five years, the South Dakota College Team of the Year voted on by the Sportswriters, and the NAIA Point Defense champs allowing just 4.2 points per game.
I always thought this team could have beaten the likes of South Dakota State, University of the South Dakota and even Augustana, due to the defense that shut down their opponents. They allowed seven points in three different games and six points in three other games.
Even though I never played on Trojan Field, I witnessed several great games during my three years as a student at Dakota State. In the past 10 years, I have seen even more great games and great players here.
It will be a bittersweet pill when the last play is run on the field on Saturday as all of the memories of this Trojan Field will come to a close. However, a new Trojan Field will be ready and, just like me, some young player will dream about playing on the new Trojan Field someday.