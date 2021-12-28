The relationship between Madison and Dakota State University has been strong for their entire histories.
The city and university were founded only a year apart, and there has been common support through good and challenging times. When the executive director of the Board of Regents suggested in the early 1970s that the university be closed, local citizens rallied and saved the day. When flooding occurred in the city in 2019, university faculty, staff and students volunteered to help in many ways.
Perhaps less known were the business relationships between DSU and local businesses. A department at the university known as the Business and Education Institute (BEI) was established to provide customized training and other services to off-campus organizations. There have been hundreds of internships created to benefit both students and businesses. Faculty have worked summer positions to assist local businesses and earn some extra income for themselves.
The Daily Leader published a story last week describing a two-year project — including a grant — that would allow DSU faculty and students to convert and transform a local firm’s data in a way that would benefit the business and its customers. Students would also benefit by seeing real-world opportunities to use their learned skills in meaningful ways.
The story triggered thoughts about other ways local businesses, governments and nonprofits can build on the long-term good relationships with DSU. There could be all sorts of interactions that benefit multiple parties. While cybersecurity and information systems come to mind at first, there are many other disciplines to be utilized. The Science Department has assisted the Lake Madison Development Association in analysis of water quality. Local manufacturers have used the English Department to help rewrite operations manuals for equipment they sell. Animation students have helped businesses with online advertising campaigns.
This is a time to be creative in furthering our partnership with DSU. Real-world experiences help students, and local organizations can benefit from the specialized learning taking place at DSU.