The topic isn’t on the South Dakota ballot Tuesday, but it is in five other states: Should inmates in jails and prisons be required to work?
The 13th Amendment to the Constitution reads, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as punishment for crime…shall exist within the United States.” Constitutions of some states have similar language, but this week voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will consider whether to abolish the exception.
The topic is more complex than it seems. There are issues of public safety, rehabilitation, federal and state minimum wage laws, work furloughs and more. Here are some pros and cons:
— Work can be good rehabilitation for prisoners. A former prisoner named Chandra Bozelko recently wrote about working in a prison kitchen for five years, earning $1.75 per day. She said that job is the reason she’s alive. To her, it provided physical and mental escape from the prison cell where she was serving. Keeping inmates occupied with productive work helps prepare them for a return to the work world after release.
— In-jail work needs to be done. Some 80% of prison labor is to provide maintenance work for the facilities themselves, anywhere from cleaning, preparing food and doing laundry to building repairs or construction of facilities for learning or recreation. All of these tasks benefit the prisoners themselves.
— Out-of-jail work needs to be done affordably. Former Gov. Bill Janklow arranged to have low-security prisoners help wire public and private schools for internet access in South Dakota — a job that schools couldn’t afford but that allowed students to get a jump start on technology learning ahead of the rest of the nation.
— Some trustworthy inmates would like to help out in an emergency, such as a flood, wind storm or blizzard. For certain inmates, it would be frustrating to sit still in the Lake County Jail recreation area and see neighbors struggling with cleanup duties.
— On the negative side, prison labor could take jobs away from law-abiding citizens on the outside. That certainly isn’t the case at the moment, with an estimated 11 million vacant jobs going unfilled in the United States. But it could be an issue in a deep recession.
— Some inmates couldn’t be trusted with being outside the jail, for fear of escape or harm to citizens. Other inmates couldn’t even be trusted with certain duties inside the jails, for fear of harming fellow inmates.
We’d like to see the opportunity remain available. We believe required work programs can be beneficial in many ways, and law enforcement officials and others should be able to design and execute specific programs that work for inmates, law enforcement and the public.