We’ve written about the imminent construction of the Lewis & Clark pipeline to Madison, completing a journey that our city has been on for nearly 30 years, thanks to the long-awaited final portion of money necessary for completion.
The Lewis & Clark project is funded by a combination of federal, state and local money. The states of South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota completed their financial share years ago, as did local water systems like the City of Madison municipal water system. We’ve just been waiting on the federal portion, which is coming through in record amounts with stimulus and infrastructure money coming to the state.
Just a year or so ago, we thought the connection to Madison would be completed by 2030, but with the federal influx of money, we now may receive water by the end of 2023.
But water infrastructure construction is not limited just to Lewis & Clark. In fact, our state has never seen such an extraordinary number of clean water projects started or completed in our history. The South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources approved this week more than $1 billion in financing, with even more on the horizon. The financing includes more than $400 million in grants, and another $688 million in low-interest loans.
More than 90 communities and rural water systems throughout the state will receive funds, including those near Madison. For example, Big Sioux Rural Water, which serves the eastern part of Lake County, will receive an $18 million loan to replace water mains and construct 35 miles of parallel water lines. Kingbrook Rural Water System, which serves a western portion of Lake County, will receive a $10 million grant and a $23 million loan to proceed with a number of projects that increase capacity and replace outdated pipe and equipment.
The state’s funding of these projects includes not only the federal money coming in from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) but also the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and other sources.
The benefits of clean, abundant water will be felt for decades to come. It’s exciting to have all this work happen in the next few years.