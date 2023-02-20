Local lakes and streams are not getting healthier. Levels of phosphorus, nitrates and even E-coli are at levels that should be reduced but aren’t.
The largest bodies of water in Lake County (Lake Madison and Lake Herman) are right on the edge of being dangerous, with reports of sick pets who drank the water. Algae blooms cause unsafe conditions for swimming, and occasional E-coli outbreaks even make fishing hazardous. Besides the installation of a sanitary sewer system around Lake Madison, and a brief program in the 1990s to encourage voluntary efforts to improve quality, nothing has been done to improve water quality.
In recent years, the state of South Dakota has initiated weak, poorly-funded programs to reduce runoff into lakes and streams, and they have been a failure. According to Hunter Roberts, the secretary of the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, not a single landowner in the state signed up for cash incentives through the state’s Riparian Buffer Initiative since those incentives were rolled out with more than $3 million in funding a little over a year ago.
The program focuses on the Big Sioux River Basin, which includes almost all of Lake County. A water conservation nonprofit recently gave the Big Sioux River an “F” grade for unsafe E-coli levels.
Roberts spoke about agricultural operations being the source of pollution. “We have dozens of facilities that are within a mile of the Big Sioux River or a tributary and they’re not managing their waste,” he said. “If you have 500 head that you’re feeding in a feedlot and you’re not managing your waste, and they’re within a mile of the Big Sioux, the chances that manure ends up loading in the river are pretty high.”
Roberts said he was referring to smaller feedlots that do not come under state regulation because of factors including their size.
But considering that virtually all the water that ends up in Lake Herman and Lake Madison actually starts as rain that falls within the county and gets polluted on the way to the lakes, this seems like a local issue.
That should put local groups in a position to address the problem. Let’s start with the Lake County Commission, the East Dakota Water Development District, the Madison City Commission and the Lake Herman and Lake Madison homeowners associations. None of these organizations is bursting with cash, but together they could put enough resources into the effort that would make a notable and lasting impact on local water quality.
Most experts acknowledge that keeping livestock out of waterways, and creating riparian buffer strips along waterways, delivers the most bang for the buck. And we believe a concerted effort could create both incentives for better practices and penalties for poor practices.
Someone must take a true leadership role in bringing these organizations to the table and start a comprehensive effort to improve water quality in Lake County. Who will that leader be?