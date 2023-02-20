Local lakes and streams are not getting healthier. Levels of phosphorus, nitrates and even E-coli are at levels that should be reduced but aren’t.

The largest bodies of water in Lake County (Lake Madison and Lake Herman) are right on the edge of being dangerous, with reports of sick pets who drank the water. Algae blooms cause unsafe conditions for swimming, and occasional E-coli outbreaks even make fishing hazardous. Besides the installation of a sanitary sewer system around Lake Madison, and a brief program in the 1990s to encourage voluntary efforts to improve quality, nothing has been done to improve water quality.