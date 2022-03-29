South Dakota’s corrections system is in the midst of a full-blown review, and those of us in Lake County should be active participants.
The South Dakota Legislature, through a Senate concurrent resolution, authorized an interim study examining local jails and opportunities for collaboration with state correctional plans. In South Dakota, the state and counties both have responsibilities for incarceration and need to cooperate. But they also differ in capacity, capabilities, funding sources and more.
In general, county jails are intended for shorter-term sentences (generally less than a year) and to house some accused people waiting for trial. The penitentiary system is generally intended to house longer-term criminals. There are also transportation issues between the two systems, as well as transfers within each of the two systems.
The state has already hired a consultant, DLR Group, to study the facilities in the state corrections system. The physical facilities, of course, can’t be studied without keeping in mind the goals of the whole corrections and criminal justice systems, as well as procedures, rehabilitation programs and much more. It’s a very complicated field.
That’s all the more reason Lake County officials and citizens should participate in the study. Lake County’s jail is not state-of-the-art (the same as the state’s facilities, as described by DLR Group), and county voters not long ago narrowly defeated a proposal to build a new facility.
The DLR study suggested that the state facilities are deteriorating, not in line with modern corrections protocols, and need replacement and upgrading. The price tag could exceed $500 million in the coming years.
The legislative resolution states there may be strategic opportunities for collaboration among the state and counties to efficiently and effectively meet state and local needs. That should be a welcome invitation to participate in the study.
We’re enthused about the possibilities in a complete review and upgrade of incarceration and correction in South Dakota. This study could be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make a positive difference for all citizens, including both those who are incarcerated and the taxpayers.