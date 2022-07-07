We wrote five months ago about the possibility of further developing child-care opportunities in Madison and Lake County. It’s a serious issue — and complicated to solve.
For many families, child-care services are important so that parents can work. As in most fields, child-care providers are in short supply. That may prevent some adults from working at local businesses or institutions, creating a workforce shortage in other areas. In some parts of the state, providers are not available at all. In other places, the cost of child care can be high.
The workforce shortage has caused the Lake Area Improvement Corporation to get involved. The board concludes that a shortage of child care and housing are the top two reasons why Madison employers can’t fill the jobs available.
So we suggested employers get involved in the solution. And to understand that further, we looked at a solution in Brookings that could possibly be modified to work here in Madison.
First Bank & Trust, headquartered in Brookings but with branches all around the region (including Madison), has perhaps the only corporate-operated child-care facility in the state. We remember Citibank and Avera operating similar services in Sioux Falls, but they have been discontinued. And the Citibank childcare program was actually operated by an outside firm, not Citibank itself.
First Bank & Trust opened its facility, known as Kids World, to the Brookings community in 1995. The demand was so strong that it limited enrollment in 2001 only to children of employees. The program takes children from age 6 weeks until they start kindergarten. While licensed for 64 children, they’ve determined the optimum size is about 40 children.
The original idea was that it would be a “revenue-neutral” operation, meaning tuition paid by parents would equal the cost of operating the facility. But market-rate prices don’t cover the salaries and facility, so the difference is considered an additional employee benefit. It’s similar to the situation that Bethel Lutheran Home faced a few years ago when it opened its own daycare, which unfortunately had to close.
So it seems clear that if employers want to attract more employees, they may have to participate in the cost of operating the facility. Brooke Rollag, executive director of the LAIC, has been talking with employers to participate in an endeavor.
As we indicated, it’s a complex and expensive issue. The cost of buying or building a facility, the cost of operation, salaries, benefits and more can be daunting. How would an employer help? Help pay for the facility? Subsidize a daily tuition rate paid by the employee/parent? Subsidize operations on a fixed annual basis?
Rollag has been in touch with First Bank & Trust in Brookings to learn from their experiences, and perhaps get ideas about how to make it work in Madison. There are still plenty of unsolved questions, but we do think we’re making some headway here.
One conclusion is clear: it will take assistance from many parts of the community to reach success. We look forward to a community-wide solution that would help families and businesses alike.
— Jon M. Hunter