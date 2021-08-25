Editor, The Daily Leader:

How amazingly quick our seventh bank came to town! There must be some loose cash the other six are missing.

Few know how low the percent they pay in taxes — 8/10ths of 1 percent on the first $800 million, graduating down to 1/10th of 1 percent on everything over $1 billion.

And with our permissive tax laws, no wonder an employee of First Premier Bank could spare $5,000,000 to help create the cybersecurity center on the DSU campus.

Meanwhile, 6 1/2% sales tax is charged on groceries — like only Alabama and Mississippi.

And, with the death penalty, we’re still an “Old Testament” living 2021 years behind the times.

Gerry Lange

Madison, Aug. 24