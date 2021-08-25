letter to the editor Aug 25, 2021 Aug 25, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor, The Daily Leader:How amazingly quick our seventh bank came to town! There must be some loose cash the other six are missing.Few know how low the percent they pay in taxes — 8/10ths of 1 percent on the first $800 million, graduating down to 1/10th of 1 percent on everything over $1 billion.And with our permissive tax laws, no wonder an employee of First Premier Bank could spare $5,000,000 to help create the cybersecurity center on the DSU campus.Meanwhile, 6 1/2% sales tax is charged on groceries — like only Alabama and Mississippi.And, with the death penalty, we’re still an “Old Testament” living 2021 years behind the times.Gerry LangeMadison, Aug. 24 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Caution for boaters: area lakes in low water mode Unlock Madison brings escape rooms, axe throwing to community Charlie Alverson Kelvin Casper Ruth Spencer New teachers at Madison Central School District Correction: Family Found Dead story Heartland CEO honored with professional achievement award Madison Golf at Dell Rapids Zimmermann Landing moves forward despite opposition Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Event Calendar