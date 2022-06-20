We wrote an editorial in September,2020 about a great academic study in Brookings concerning green methods to manage storm water to reduce runoff. We suggested Madison take some of the elements of the completed study to help our city with flood control.
We haven’t thought much about overflowing creek banks or lake shores during the dryness of 2022. But we’re well aware of the possibility of future events along the lines of floods in July 1993 and September 2019.
Madison has done much over the past three decades to mitigate flood risk, with the assistance of FEMA and others. Many vulnerable homes in the flood plain have been removed, a number of bridges have been replaced to increase water capacity, parts of the municipal storm sewer system have been upgraded to allow more water to flow underground, and new housing developments have been designed with storm water runoff in mind.
The Brookings study involved what could be the next great move for Madison. We spoke last week with landscape architecture instructor Jeremiah Bergstrom, one of four South Dakota State University faculty who participated in the study. “Green storm water infrastructure uses soil and plants to capture water in a distributed network throughout the landscape,” Bergstrom said. The project didn’t recommend one big thing, but many small fixes to achieve the goals of water control. And the fixes are all environmentally friendly.
Even so, the Brookings study didn’t go far. The study participants presented recommendations to the Brookings City Council, which took it under advisement but hasn’t implemented it. Not all studies produce great recommendations, but we feel this one had great merit, but still no action was taken.
We’d like to see the city of Madison review the Brookings study and see what parts would apply to us. Then we’d like to see real action that mitigates flood risk in the future.