We read three articles recently about programs inside jails and prisons to help inmates get the training and skills they need to work once they are released.
While some people may think of many inmates spending the rest of their days behind bars, the truth is that the vast majority of inmates in South Dakota jails and the penitentiary system will be released.
One of the articles was published by South Dakota News Watch about a program in Pennington County (Rapid City) called IGNITE, which uses motivational techniques to encourage inmates to sign up for education, counseling and job training run by a paid coordinator but provided in person or virtually by educators and experts within the local community.
The IGNITE program has a number of benefits, including reducing violence in jails, reducing worker shortages on the outside, and lowering the likelihood of returning to jail once released.
Another article was in the Wall Street Journal about California’s plan to turn San Quentin State Prison into a center for inmate rehabilitation. San Quentin is one of the nation’s most notorious prisons (Charles Manson was housed there, and 421 prisoners have been executed).
The third piece was an op-ed written by a retired college professor who now teaches classes in a penitentiary. He describes how inmates have embraced learning even better than his former college students, often because they consider learning a great break from the monotony of prison life.
Training inmates for life on the outside is not a new idea…it’s likely been going on in the United States since the country was founded. But there have been various forces over time that seem to push prisons back to simply incarceration cells. There may be political influences, overcrowding, understaffing, prisoner behavior issues and uprisings that cause training to take a back seat.
The profile of today’s inmates is clearly different in the past: there are many more cases of addiction, mental health breakdowns, and problems stemming from lack of parenting or supervision as children. There tend to be severe shortages of the mental health or addiction counselors, so that inmates aren’t at a baseline condition where they could get a high school equivalency diploma or work skills needed.
We can safely say there is no easy path or perfect program that works for everyone. But we’ve been impressed with recent results and encourage both state corrections officials and local law enforcement officials to keep exploring methods for helping inmates develop the abilities to live crime-free and productive once they are out.