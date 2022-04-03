The South Dakota Board of Regents has placed substantial emphasis in its recently released strategic plan to meet the future workforce needs of the state.
Logically, that’s always been a goal of the higher education system, but somehow it feels as though that emphasis is changing and adding heft.
In the earliest days, South Dakota’s colleges were intended to educate teachers. As settlers moved to the area (even before South Dakota became a state), they knew educating children would be important, so training teachers was the best path. It was a big commitment, and our state has benefited from that foresight.
As the state moved from subsistence agriculture to a more diversified economy, new types of education were needed, such as health care, law, business, engineering and so on. The higher education system adapted accordingly. Today, the state’s public and private universities provide most educational disciplines, and provide them well.
But here’s the biggest challenge: Students still voluntarily choose their field of study, which doesn’t always line up with what is needed in the workforce. The results is that students might earn a degree in one field but work in another. Let’s say, for example, that the health-care institutions in South Dakota need 1,000 new registered nurses a year for the next five years, but only 500 students a year choose nursing as a discipline. The Regents are offering the classes and degrees, but not enough students choose that field of study. It could happen the other way, also, in which a large number of students choose a particular field of study, but there aren’t many available jobs in that field.
What can the Regents do? We want to allow students to choose their own fields and not force anyone into a particular job. How can the needs be matched with graduates?
Goal #4 of the Strategic Plan says, “South Dakota public universities shall create academic programming that responds to the changing educational and workforce skills needed to meet the demands through 2030; promote strategic engagement and investment designed to enhance and drive the state’s long-term economy.”
We’re eager to see the underlying details of how this goal can be achieved. Changing academic programming to adapt to new workforce demands is only part of it. Getting people to enroll in those changing fields is perhaps the hardest part of the challenge of meeting future workforce needs.