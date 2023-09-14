The former Runnings store in east Madison is on its way to becoming a new sports complex for our community.
Campbell Supply built the structure when Highway 34 was routed past the property at N. Grant and N.E. Third Street. A grocery store (originally Piggly Wiggly) was constructed nearby and a gas and service station was also on the property.
Highway 34 was rerouted in the late 1970s to go down Washington Ave., but the businesses remained for many years. Eventually, Runnings purchased Campbell Supply, then built a large new store on “new” Highway 34 in the southeast part of town. All three buildings on the original property are unoccupied today.
The Lake Area Improvement Corporation and others came up with an idea: How about using the space for certain sports that need space?
The former Runnings building doesn’t have tall ceilings, so the idea is that batting cages for baseball and softball, a golf hitting bay and an archery range would fit nicely. First Bank & Trust and FirstLine funding Group came along with a generation donation of $200,000 in exchange for naming rights.
We think it’s a great idea. Indoor activity spaces are very important for those of us on the Northern Plains, and we think it will be well used.
Some skeptics might ask “Don’t we already have indoor activity spaces like the city armory and the Madison Community Center? Of course the answer is yes, but many would be surprised how busy those facilities are.
The Community Center, which has seen remarkable success since its opening more than 20 years ago, has seen increased usage with more programs, more sports (pickleball and soccer are now played in the multi-purpose gym), and more Dakota State University students. DSU and the City of Madison are partners in the project. And the city armory downtown is busy also, with adult sports leagues, business events like warehouse sales, Day with Santa, Kiwanis pancake day, elections, wedding receptions and so on.
The First Bank and Trust Sportsplex will actually be an extension of the city armory. They will both be owned solely by the city and scheduled through the city’s recreation department. Some of the activities will move directly from the armory to the Sportsplex, while the Community Center will mostly operate as it has been.
There are still some operational issues to work out, such as an electronic scheduling system in which users will receive a time-limited code to get into the Sportsplex. All activities will need to be supervised by an adult, and there will be agreements as to maintenance and repairs.
We’re excited about the possibilities. Some work as already been done on the inside and more will be done soon. We look forward to its opening to further serve the community.