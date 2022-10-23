The 39th annual Karl E. Mundt Dakota Invitational Tournament was held Saturday in Madison, and we’re impressed with its quality, longevity and results of the event over all these years.

With athletics dominating so many high school extracurricular programs, some other activities such as debate, oral interpretation and others struggle for participation. Yet more than 200 students were on the Dakota State University campus this weekend from 20 schools. It was great to see bus after bus pull into the city bringing enthusiastic students.