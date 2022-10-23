The 39th annual Karl E. Mundt Dakota Invitational Tournament was held Saturday in Madison, and we’re impressed with its quality, longevity and results of the event over all these years.
With athletics dominating so many high school extracurricular programs, some other activities such as debate, oral interpretation and others struggle for participation. Yet more than 200 students were on the Dakota State University campus this weekend from 20 schools. It was great to see bus after bus pull into the city bringing enthusiastic students.
The tournament has been a living testament to former U.S. Sen. Karl E. Mundt, who once taught at DSU and was instrumental in the formation and growth of the National Forensic League (now the National Speech & Debate Association). For much of its history, the tournament was supported by the Karl E. Mundt Historical and Educational Foundation, formed just a few years before the senator was felled by a stroke. The Foundation supported many speech and debate functions, as well as other interests of Mundt, until the Foundation was dissolved in 2016.
DSU and others picked up the ball to keep the tournament going. Today, the prime sponsor is the DSU College of Arts & Sciences.
Mundt was devoted to the speaking arts for his whole life. Besides his 34-year service in Congress, during which he was famous for speaking, Mundt was a high school oratory and extemporaneous speech coach at Bryant High School, even after he was named superintendent of the school district. When Mundt came to DSU in 1936, he headed the speech department. His severe stroke in November 1969 was tragically ironic, as it took away his ability to speak at all for the last five years of his life.
This year’s tournament included a variety of categories, including poetry, oratory, humor, storytelling, drama, duet and reader’s theatre. If Mundt were alive today, he’d be pleased that the tournament is still supporting the skills he knew are important.