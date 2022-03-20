A unique financing method just may be a solution to upgrading the bypass on the south and west edges of Madison, and Lake County commissioners should explore the idea to its fullest.
Here’s a quick synopsis of a fairly complicated situation: There is a road that extends west from S. Washington Avenue in Madison (also known as S. 10th Street or 234th Street), then curves north to Highway 34 (a stretch known as Highland Ave.). It’s been known as “the bypass” because vehicles traveling on Highway 34 could skip the drive through Madison where the speed limit is 30 mph and the road has several stops. The road is owned and maintained by Lake County, even as the City of Madison has annexed land on both sides of it over the last few decades.
Once a remote roadway with little more than a cemetery on it, the bypass now has many businesses and institutions, such as Manitou, Mustang Seeds, Madison Regional Health, Persona and civic buildings for both the city and county. The road wasn’t constructed for the types of use and load that it bears today.
The county would like the city to take it over and pay for reconstruction and maintenance, but the city would rather not. There are reasonable arguments put forth by both entities.
As reported last week in the Daily Leader, Jay Mennis, manufacturing engineering manager at Manitou, suggested the idea of using a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) method to pay for an upgrade.
TIF regulations are established by state law with fairly restrictive rules. Essentially, a TIF is created by a local government to use future tax revenues to repay borrowing for a project constructed now. If a substantial improvement generates higher property valuations and therefore high property tax, the difference in tax is used to pay for the initial expense.
As we understand the bypass proposal, Manitou and Mustang Seeds are planning large expansions which would boost their property tax, which would be used to reconstruct the bypass. It’s a little out of the ordinary, and has complications being both the city and county would need to work together, but it has potential.
We think it deserves good exploration and not dismissing it out of hand. The city and/or county would be foregoing increased property tax revenues that they would otherwise receive. But the road needs to be repaired, and this might be a way to finance it with less impact on ongoing budgets.