One of Madison’s most visited sites in the last two months has been the tree dump in the city’s southeast corner.
The May 12 storm that brought down hundreds of trees, perhaps more than 1,000, created a need for a place to put the branches, trunks and ground up roots. Fortunately, the city already had a place ready to go. And with some outside assistance to grind up, move and dispose of the trees, it served our city’s citizens wonderfully.
But we can heap praise on the city commission’s decision many years ago to create the site to handle weekly, monthly and annual needs. It’s been one of the better environmental projects undertaken locally.
Before the site was established, grass clippings, raked leaves, branches and fallen trees were disposed of in a variety of ways, some illegally. We’ve seen yard waste taken out past the city limits and dumped in ditches, sometimes plugging up culverts that allow water to flow under roads and driveways. We’ve seen yard waste blended with regular trash that municipal or private trash collectors couldn’t separate.
Placing yard waste in with household trash increased the weight (and fees) of loads taken to the sanitary landfill. And filling up landfills faster accelerated the costly process of creating new landfills. We’ve even seen yard waste thrown in creeks and local lakes, not only plugging them up but also contributing to excess nutrients in our local lakes, helping feed the algae problem.
Instead, the free site, open year-round, has diverted all that yard waste to a single location where it could be processed and disposed of properly. In most cases, it can be buried to decompose and contribute to good new soil. In other cases, branches have been ground up to create mulch used in landscaping. We’re not aware of burning of yard waste taken to the tree dump, which would have contributed to air pollution.
By and large, citizens are grateful for this service, as we hear people say frequently, “I’m so glad this site is available to us.”
The decision to create it was right, and we hope it can efficiently and environmentally serve the city for a long time.