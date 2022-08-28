Purchase Access

Lake County received approval this month for a Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) through the South Dakota of Transportation, intended to rebuild a structure two miles west of Orland on 449th Ave.

The amount of the grant — $31,200 – is tiny in the big scheme of things, as the state budget for transportation is roughly $700 million per year. But in consideration of the very difficult situation the Lake County highway budget is in, it’s fair to say that every dollar counts.