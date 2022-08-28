Lake County received approval this month for a Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) through the South Dakota of Transportation, intended to rebuild a structure two miles west of Orland on 449th Ave.
The amount of the grant — $31,200 – is tiny in the big scheme of things, as the state budget for transportation is roughly $700 million per year. But in consideration of the very difficult situation the Lake County highway budget is in, it’s fair to say that every dollar counts.
But perhaps more notably, it demonstrates to us a shift in dependence. Almost all of the substantial transportation projects in recent years have been due to state or federal support, and not from local sources. That trend will almost certainly continue.
A few examples:
— The two-year rebuild of SD-34 through Madison (which actually stretched into a third year) was primarily a state project. The city of Madison paid nothing for the roadway, but chose to do some infrastructure projects underneath the road since it was going to be torn up anyway.
— The complete rebuild of SD-19 south of Madison starting at SD-34 was also paid entirely by state funds.
— The street construction in Madison during the past three summers, including a large section of streets in the northwest and northeast parts of town, was paid for by a combination of federal grants and federal loans. The street demolition and rebuild was necessary because of the water infrastructure that was replaced underneath the streets.
— While not in Lake County, the multi-year project of US-81 north of Madison across the twin lakes area was funded entirely by state government. And an upcoming full-depth reclamation from N.W. 9th Street in Madison to the Lake/Kingsbury/Brookings line is also funded by the state budget.
Meanwhile, Lake County and the city of Madison work hard to maintain the roads they have, with annual sealcoating, patching and a relatively small amount of complete asphalt overlay.
The reality of highway and street budgets today is that we’re more dependent on outside sources than we have been. We need to continue to focus on taking advantage of any grants or other funding available to us.