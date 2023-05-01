After years of one-house-at-a-time building, new developments have sprung up on Madison’s south side, northeast and northwest. The city has just approved a tax increment financing (TIF) to add another development north of Dakota State University’s new athletic complex, south of N.E. 15th Street.
We’re pleased with these developments and recognize their value to the city. Yet, most of the developments stretch the city outward, converting cropland to housing. We think there is a case for building within the city, for increasing the density of our population and encouraging housing development in or near downtown.
This isn’t a dramatic plea, just a way of providing an alternative to building new residences farther and farther away from the core of the city.
Actually, the new developments aren’t that far away; the new development north of the new athletic complex is less than two miles from downtown, hardly a blip in a big metro expanse like Phoenix or Dallas. But in Madison, it’s probably beyond walking distance to coffee shops and restaurants and beyond bicycling distance for youth to ride to the aquatics center or perhaps to the elementary school.
We’ve often thought of Madison at its best as a walking city, where people can walk for exercise, to run light errands or go out for a meal. We’ve built sidewalks in many parts of town to allow students to safely walk to public schools, St. Thomas School or DSU.
And there is an efficiency element to building new residences within the existing footprint of the city, where streets, fire protection and utilities (electricity, natural gas, fresh water and wastewater systems) are already in place. It’s more affordable to hook up to these existing services rather than extending them into a cornfield.
But there is a matter of availability. The open lots throughout the city are scattered around and may not appeal to a developer who wants to put in dozens of houses in one place. And a few of the open lots have building restrictions on them due to potential flooding. Even so, we think that there are a number of locations in the heart of the city that would be terrific for affordable, new homes.
We also think second floors of downtown Egan Avenue buildings are ripe for expansion. A number of the second-floor spaces are empty, while others need renovating to attract tenants. We think more people living downtown would boost the vitality of the district and help the local economy.
We’re grateful to all developers who are helping ease our housing crunch. We’d also like to see an entrepreneur or developer consider adding housing in the central part of the city or downtown.