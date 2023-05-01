After years of one-house-at-a-time building, new developments have sprung up on Madison’s south side, northeast and northwest. The city has just approved a tax increment financing (TIF) to add another development north of Dakota State University’s new athletic complex, south of N.E. 15th Street.

We’re pleased with these developments and recognize their value to the city. Yet, most of the developments stretch the city outward, converting cropland to housing. We think there is a case for building within the city, for increasing the density of our population and encouraging housing development in or near downtown.