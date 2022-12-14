The next South Dakota legislative session starts on Jan. 10, nearly four weeks from now. This might be the best time to talk to our local legislators about issues important to us.

District 8, which encompasses Madison and Lake County, as well as Kingsbury, Miner and parts of Brookings county, is slightly reconfigured after redistricting. As a result, both of our state house representatives are new to Lake County, while Casey Crabtree of Madison returns to the Senate.