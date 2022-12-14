The next South Dakota legislative session starts on Jan. 10, nearly four weeks from now. This might be the best time to talk to our local legislators about issues important to us.
District 8, which encompasses Madison and Lake County, as well as Kingsbury, Miner and parts of Brookings county, is slightly reconfigured after redistricting. As a result, both of our state house representatives are new to Lake County, while Casey Crabtree of Madison returns to the Senate.
John Mills of Brookings and Tim Reisch of Howard were elected in November, and most local citizens are still getting to know them. We learned a lot during the campaign, but there are still personal connections and positions on certain issues that need to be understood.
Our experience with all three members of District 8 delegation is that they are open to – and seem to enjoy – engaging with voters and others in our area. And there is no shortage of topics to talk about this year.
Even though the Legislature is heavily Republican, and all three of our members are Republican, there are still important things to work out during the session. And remember that legislators represent all people in the district, not just those who voted for them or members of their party.
Gov. Kristi Noem presented the governor’s proposed budget, but all the work now goes to the Legislature, so our three members will be making choices among priorities. Tax cuts? Increased aid to K-12 schools? Higher education? Corrections? Nursing homes? There will also be bills to debate on social issues that don’t involve the budget.
Phone numbers and addresses of legislators are listed on the state website at www.sdlegislature.gov. We should respect family holiday plans, but otherwise a polite phone call or a cup of coffee would be extremely useful to our legislators. Yes, they’re available during the session, but time can be extremely tight then. The next few weeks would be a good time to talk.