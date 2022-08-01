Delays in various utility contracts in recent years may require reconsidering the bidding and awarding process.
City projects requiring outside contracts usually have different phases, including engineering/design, contract writing, bidding, awarding and the construction itself. The contracts typically have timeframes for the work to be completed, often with financial penalties for late completion. The contract may also have a provision that allows the contractor to ask for an extension without penalties, such as for unusual weather circumstances.
Extreme labor shortages in South Dakota have hit the construction industry as every other, and delays are becoming more common. Increased wages help a little, but there are sometimes cases where workers just aren’t available at all. So contractors ask for extensions.
Several infrastructure projects in Madison have missed deadlines and are delayed. The smooth running system we’re used to (one subcontractor following immediately after the prior subcontractor has completed work) is out of sorts. The water systems projects in the northwest part of the city dragged on, and now those in the northeast are behind schedule. Streets like Prairie Avenue are ground up in preparation for the next phase, only to be idle for weeks. Lincoln Avenue was supposed to be done in 2021 and has still not seen the final touches like sidewalks and landscaping completed. The new water tower in the Lakeview Industrial Park now won’t be complete until November 2023.
It’s possible these types of delays are the “new normal” for infrastructure contracting, at least until there is better balance in the labor market between available jobs and available people. So perhaps the contracts should reflect this reality, although it’s not clear what changes should be made. Incentives to complete work on a timely basis rather than financial penalties for late work? Bonding requirements that would compensate the city for work that absolutely must be done by a certain date? Increased due diligence when selecting a contractor that would include a company’s history of getting work done on time?
Local governments of all sorts will need to face this reality, so it’s time to consider changes to adapt.