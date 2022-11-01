Editor, The Daily Leader:
As a state representative, I am often asked my thoughts on ballot issues. We have two to vote on this November. Here is a brief explanation why I am voting NO on both.
Amendment D would expand Medicaid. So what is Medicaid? It is health and long-term care for low-income people. To pay for it, the state and federal government each pick up a share. For the current year, South Dakota pays 42.77% which is more than $500 million of the $1.34 billion total cost.
There are 3 main reasons why I am opposed to Medicaid expansion. First, the folks who truly need it already have it. Projections are that we will exceed 140,000 South Dakotans covered by Medicaid this year without passing this amendment. Expanding Medicaid coverage, as the amendment proposes, would add about 42,500 people at an estimated extra cost of $300 million each year.
That gets to my second reason: Expanding Medicaid is costly. The federal government is offering a “carrot” by picking up 90% of the extra cost (for the first 2 years) and increasing their share of the cost of what we already cover by another 10%. Some call this a “savings” but that only makes sense if you believe that federal tax dollars are somehow “free money.” The last time I checked, you and I pay those tax dollars too. And with the strains of inflation we all feel, brought on by government overspending, why would we want to add more? One way or the other, we pay for it.
My third reason: This does not belong in our Constitution. The proponents of this advanced an identical initiated measure (new law) only to abandon it. Why? They want to tie our hands so we can’t change anything — even when the Feds take away the “carrot,” change the rules or we discover other problems. Putting this into the Constitution binds us so we won’t be able to get out or amend the program without the slow and costly process of amending the Constitution again. That’s wrong.
IM27 — My reasons for opposing legalizing recreational marijuana are simpler to understand. If we pass this, we will see an increase in youth suicide, vehicle accidents/fatalities, crime, child death/ER visits and a host of other problems. That is what has happened in every other state that has legalized it. We owe it to our kids to do better.
There is more I can share if our paths cross, but the bottom line, please join me and vote NO on both.
Rep. John Mills
Volga, Oct. 28
