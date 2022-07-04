This week marks the 50th anniversary of the signing of Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school that receives funding from the federal government. Although its implementation and compliance have been uneven, we believe it has done great things for Dakota State University and the Madison Central School District, as well as other nearby institutions.
In part one of this series, we wrote about the early days of Title IX implementation at both DSU and Madison Central. Today’s part involves the current state of Title IX compliance and ongoing implementation.
We talked recently with DSU Athletic Director Jeff Dittman and Madison Central Activities Director Mike Ricke. Each talked about the functional requirements of Title IX, including reporting, but we were impressed with their overall attitude toward equality in sports.
Ricke stated, “We really want all students to be active in some way,” reflecting the positive influence of sports to a student’s overall well-being. While there are certain challenges to offering all sports, there is a real effort at Madison to provide as much as possible.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association recently voted to sanction girls softball statewide, and Madison quickly jumped in to convert a club softball team to an interscholastic sport.
Dittman repeatedly talked about fairness in the balance between men’s and women’s sports. DSU offers 10 sports for men and 10 for women, although football is always a bit of an anomaly, since so many male students participate (often near 100) compared to any other sport. He frequently asks coaches if he feels their programs are being treated “fairly” in such areas as court times, equipment, access to trainers and so on.
One of the requirements of rules under Title IX is “proportionality,” meaning a school’s male/female ratio in athletics must roughly reflect the ratio in the overall student body. At the implementation of Title IX in the 1970s, Dakota State had more women than men on campus, reflecting its largest major in K-12 education. Today’s emphasis on cybersecurity has flipped that ratio, with more men than women.
Both schools have had notable athletic successes in both male and female sports, including the nationally-recognized record for consecutive state championships by the Madison High School gymnastics squad. We’re proud of the progress our local schools have made and look forward to continued opportunities for students in years to come.
— Jon M. Hunter