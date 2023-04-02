Editor, The Daily Leader:
For over two years, right-wing think-tanks and Fox News have railed against CRT teaching in the schools.
Gov. Noem jumped on the anti-CRT bandwagon in late 2021. Presumably, it was presence of slavery narratives that prompted Gov. Noem to discard the first set of history standards in 2021.
A proposed Social Studies Standards package for South Dakota was developed by a little conservative college in Michigan, Hillsdale College. I’m writing this because the Hillsdale product worries many. The AHA (American History Association) wrote letters of concern to the state Board of Education last fall.
Gov. Noem shows no indication of taking those AHA concerns seriously. She insists that Hillsdale curriculum will somehow, magically, boost patriotism. Is she referring to the same 131-page set of standards as those that I’ve analyzed? I conclude otherwise.
According to letters received from AHA last fall, the Hillsdale standards/curriculum fails to meet their requirements for the teaching of good history. By design, the Hillsdale standards omit any and all forms of historical inquiry. Rote memorization is Hillsdale’s teaching mainstay. Regarding the Hillsdale product, AHA points to the inability of students to interpret contexts of, and relationships between, historical events. The structure of Hillsdale’s course is simply topics-topics-topics. Good history should flow through a series of narratives of fascinating stories.
AHA points to Gov. Noem’s extended (2-year) political process of standards procurement that has undermined the ability of teachers in South Dakota to teach accurate history with professional integrity. Students must access and process lots of information. Will expansions to computer access be required throughout the state?
Gov. Noem insists on spending umpteen million dollars of taxpayer money to purchase the Hillsdale product. If approved by the S.D. board in Pierre, Hillsdale will be South Dakota’s curriculum for many years. Hillsdale is Gov. Noem’s CRT obsession-solution, but not good curriculum for our youngsters.
David Wegner
Sioux Falls, April 1
