On the surface, a summer program at the Madison Public Library may seem like just another good session for youth and young adults. But looking at the topics in depth shows this program may well make a big difference in some young people’s lives.
The eight-session program – coordinated between the library and Madison Job Service – will touch on topics that we believe are missing with some teens and young 20s. At its essence, it is preparing people for not only their first jobs but also to be able to live on their own independently.
The reality is that not all teens or young adults are ready, for a variety of reasons. In some cases, the topics discussed will be completely new to some participants.
The first in-person session on June 8 will focus on job readiness. Later session topics include coping with stress, budgeting, living on your own, mock interviews and car care tips for teens. Virtual sessions will be offered on Tuesdays beginning June 6 and will discuss social media, hot careers, communication and apprenticeship opportunities. We’re certain they will be helpful to all those who attend.
Here are a couple of bonuses: first, there is no registration fee; and second, to encourage more people to attend, participants will receive $25 for each event they attend. Registration for each of the sessions is not required but is encouraged.
Anyone interested can find more information and register for “Passport to Careers” sessions by contacting the Madison Job Service at 605-256-5300 or at www.dlr.sd.gov/summer-passport. Staff at the library can help also.