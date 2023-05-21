On the surface, a summer program at the Madison Public Library may seem like just another good session for youth and young adults. But looking at the topics in depth shows this program may well make a big difference in some young people’s lives.

The eight-session program – coordinated between the library and Madison Job Service – will touch on topics that we believe are missing with some teens and young 20s. At its essence, it is preparing people for not only their first jobs but also to be able to live on their own independently.